Cynthia Bailey, the Bravo star who left ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ made a “very difficult” decision.

Cynthia Bailey, star of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” has announced her departure ahead of Season 14 of the reality show.

On Monday, Bailey announced her departure from the show by posting a photo of herself on Instagram with a lengthy explanation.

“I have taken the extremely tough and personal choice not to return for the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’” she wrote.

“Thank you for almost a decade of partnership, NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original. I’m looking forward to seeing what we do next!”

Bailey, who joined the cast of “RHOA” in Season 3 in 2010, lauded her co-stars and teased what’s ahead on social media.

“Thank you to my ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ castmates for eleven of the most fantastic and UNFORGETTABLE years of my life!” she exclaimed.

“I am so grateful for this incredible trip, and I am looking forward to embarking on new adventures.”

Bailey went on to express her gratitude to the fans who had supported her during her time on the show.

“Most importantly, I want to express my gratitude to my fans! Without your blessings, love, and support, I would not have been able to achieve it. None of this would be possible without the fans. She wrote, “I love and appreciate all of you.”

“It’s time for me to move on to the next chapter, and I’m excited to share it with you all.”

Bailey’s announcement comes months after she told People’s Reality Check that she was unsure about her future on the show in a June interview. “I’m not sure if I’m going to be back next season,” she stated.

She, on the other hand, had nothing but praise for the reality show and the network that catapulted her to fame.

“I wish the show well if I don’t return.” Bailey stated, “It’s been a fantastic ride with incredible memories.”

“However things turn out, Bravo has been fantastic for me. This website has been fantastic. It has provided me with numerous opportunities. “I’m fine.”

While Bailey will not return for Season 14 of “RHOA,” fans can still catch her in “Real Housewives All Stars,” which is set to launch later this year on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform.