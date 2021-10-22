Cynthia Bailey Speaks Out About ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Co-Stars Clash.

Cynthia Bailey has spoken up about a feud she had with her “Ultimate Girls Trip” co-stars while filming.

In an exclusive revelation published Thursday, the 54-year-old model and television personality stated to Page Six that there was friction on the set of the “Real Housewives” spinoff and that she felt “disrespected” by her co-stars.

Bailey said she had quarrels with three cast members, but didn’t name them. One battle, though, stood out among the others because she couldn’t “truly shake it off” for the rest of the vacation.

“There were a few alternative scenarios.” And in one case, it was simply a question of my being disappointed with one of the girls on the trip, as well as hurt and disrespectful,” she told the magazine.

Bailey went on to say that she had a fight with a second cast member because they couldn’t come to an agreement on things. Despite the fact that the second woman apologized, she was unwilling to let it go.

“I will add that, to her credit, she apologized a number of times. “I was in a funk at the time and couldn’t let it go,” she explained. “Looking back, I wish I had accepted the apology and just let it go all the way.”

Although Bailey did not name the cast members with whom she feuded on the show, shots from the teaser for the spinoff series hinted at her unpleasant confrontations with Kenya Moore of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and Kyle Richards of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Bailey, on the other hand, revealed that the third cast member with whom she had a feud was Ramona Singer of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” They have, however, already worked things out between them and “gone on.” Meanwhile, Bailey stated in an interview with Us Weekly that she met a new friend on the trip in Teresa Giudice of “Real Housewives of New Jersey.” They bonded, she claims, after the latter related her previous incarceration experience.

Bailey formally announced her departure from “Real Housewives of Atlanta” after 11 seasons less than a month ago.

“I have made the extremely difficult and personal choice not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta after much thought and consideration.” Thank you for over a decade of partnership, NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.