Cynthia Bailey on the New ‘Real Housewives All Stars’ Spinoff and Which Housewife She Befriended on ‘RHOA’ Cynthia Bailey on the New ‘Real Housewives All Stars’ Spinoff and Which Housewife She Befriended on ‘RHOA’

Cynthia Bailey on the New 'Real Housewives All Stars' Spinoff and Which Housewife She Befriended on 'RHOA'

Bravo is adding new spinoffs to its Real Housewives franchise, including one with an all-star cast that takes place on an island. In a novel twist, seven cast members from several cities have been brought together for a new Peacock series. Cynthia Bailey, who is a member of the cast, recently chatted with about the upcoming production.

She also talked about her collaboration with Seagram’s Escapes and offered her recipe for the ultimate summer cocktail with fans.

Cynthia Bailey describes her experience with the all-star spinoff as “wonderful.”

Bravo revealed the cast list for its vacation-themed spin-off in April. The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey are among the ladies featured. Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, and Luann de Lesseps all gathered in the Turks and Caicos for an eight-day stay. It’s a massive crossover event.

Bailey says she had a great time being part of the inaugural season. “This has been a long time coming for the fans. I’m a fan of Housewives and am looking forward to seeing this. I’d be interested in watching it even if I hadn’t been a part of the first,” she remarked.

Bailey admitted that after 11 seasons on RHOA, she was used to traveling with co-stars she’d known for a while, but this was different – in a good way. “Being with a group of females I know from Bravo was incredibly different, exciting, and invigorating, but I’d never been in a house with them for eight days before. It was a great time!”

Fans will, however, be entertained by some unexpected complications that arise during the show, according to her. There’s still a smidgeon of drama left. Bailey, on the other hand, considers it an honor to be a part of the inaugural season.