Customers would “never get out” of Dunelm’s “dreamy” £80 bedding set.

After seeing it online, Dunelm customers have fallen in love with a “wonderful” bedding set.

Many customers routinely praise Dunelm for its products, and the business is always eager to update shoppers on its latest homeware items via social media.

Dunelm released a photo of its Dorma Purity Kempley Jacquard White Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set on its Instagram page this week, which has been a success with customers.

“Weekend plans are as follows…,” the store commented beside the photo.

Climb into bed on Friday.

“That’s all there is to it.”

The bedding in the photo has received over 2,200 likes and numerous comments, indicating that it is a hit with customers.

“Dreamy,” one shopper wrote beneath the sign.

“This looks really cozy,” said a second, and a third added, “super cozy.”

“This is lovely,” said a fourth shopper.

“Cosy x,” said a fifth.

“I’d climb in and never get out again,” wrote another.

A single Dorma Purity Kempley Jacquard White Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set from Dunelm costs £80.

Although pricing may vary, the set is also available in double, king, and super king sizes.

Dunelm bedding can be found here.