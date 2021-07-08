Customers will receive a £300 voucher when Poundstretcher opens a new store in Ellesmere Port.

From 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, the cheap retailer will go all out to celebrate the amazing grand opening of its store in Ellesmere Port.

In addition to the music and the £300 vouchers, the business is contributing £200 in coupons to the West Cheshire Foodbank.

In Liverpool’s city centre, a new pub has opened inside the former Blacklers department store.

Customers can browse the store’s stylish homeware items, as well as a large choice of must-have summer products and well-known branded confectionary and drinks, to style up their houses.

Poundstretcher is looking for new part-time and full-time employees from the local region to join the team. All Poundstretcher customers will benefit from this new store, which has been designed to improve their shopping experience.

“We are happy to be establishing a brand new store for the residents of Ellesmere Port with lots of excellent branded products, all at discount rates,” said Executive Chairman Nadir Lalani. “We look forward to opening even more locations in the coming months.”

“Our team is working hard to provide all of our new customers with an exceptional shopping experience, excellent service, and a pleasant retail environment!”

All Poundstretcher employees are working hard to ensure that the government’s COVID-19 requirements are followed in the business.

On Wednesday, July 14, at 10 a.m., the store will open for business at 19-27 Mercer Walk, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0AP.