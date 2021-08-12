Customers think Superdrug’s £9 foundation is “better than Chanel.”

Superdrug customers rave about a “wonderful” budget-friendly foundation that’s “better than Chanel.”

Superdrug’s vast choice of makeup, beauty equipment and accessories, haircare, household needs, and other products has a devoted following.

Superdrug carries a variety of beauty brands and even has its own line of products, but one cruelty-free foundation from e.l.f. has received a lot of praise.

On Superdrug’s website, e.l.fFlawless .’s Finish Foundation costs £9 and claims to “correct uneven facial skin textures and tones, for visibly brighter complexion.”

The foundation, which is available in a number of skin tones to assist beauty fans find their perfect match, has received a slew of five-star reviews online, with users describing it as “wonderful” and “better than Chanel.”

“I bought this foundation a few days ago and I am already obsessed!” Jackie wrote in her review, which she titled “wonderful!” It provides incredible coverage and pairs well with the e.l.f 16 hour camo concealer. It lasts all day and is without a doubt the greatest drugstore foundation I’ve ever used. I used to use more costly foundations that provided less coverage and cost more! It is absolutely worth the small amount of money it costs!”

“Better than Chanel or any high quality foundation!!” wrote another reviewer. “I will never buy Chanel or any of my other luxury foundations again!!” she stated.

“I am in Adore with this foundation,” Jen added, while Nina said, “I love this so much.” Because it comes in a little bottle, I’ll need to get three. That is my only criticism. It’s worth a shot, believe me. I’m in love and will never use another foundation again!!”

“My first time buying this brand and I’m thrilled with the quality and coverage!!!” Rayanne wrote in her review. [Bye-bye] dark circles and flaws.”

All e.l.f. cosmetics are vegan and cruelty-free. The foundation can be purchased from Superdrug’s website here.