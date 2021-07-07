Customers “simply had to order” New Look’s “beautiful” £23 floral dress.

After seeing a picture of a “beautiful” new dress on the New Look website, customers claim they “simply had to get it.”

The business routinely updates followers on new fashion products via social media, and with the advent of warmer weather, shoppers have been on the lookout for summer essentials.

This week, one of New Look’s newest products was published on Instagram, and admirers are already planning to purchase it.

Purple Ditsy Floral Tie Neck Tiered Smock Dress, £22.99, has been a success with customers, who have described it as “wonderful” and “lovely.”

“There’s no such thing as having too many floral dresses: especially when they look this good,” New Look said with a photo of Tanners (@tannerrs) wearing the garment.

New Look’s post has already received over 8,000 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

“Love this complete outfit,” one consumer said beneath the image.

“It’s so cute!” exclaimed a third. “This may possibly be my brunch outfit,” a third remarked, tagging a friend.

“Goes directly into the basket,” said a fourth.

“This is really lovely!” wrote a fifth. “Gorgeous dress,” said a sixth.

“I just had to order this,” said another.

The Purple Ditsy Floral Tie Neck Tiered Smock Dress from New Look costs £22.99 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.