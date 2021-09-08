Customers ‘require’ Primark’s ‘fashionable’ £15 dawn jumper.

Primark customers were taken aback when they discovered a “fashionable” £15 sunrise pattern pullover online.

Primark’s vast assortment of on-trend apparel, accessories, homeware, and more has won the retailer millions of customers.

Primark is unlike the great majority of brands in that it does not have an online store where customers may browse for their favorite Primark finds.

The ‘beautiful’ new Myleene Klass dresses for ‘in between weather’ are a hit with Next consumers.

Instead, customers who want to purchase any of the retailer’s products must visit one of its many locations.

Primark lets customers know what to expect when they arrive by posting photographs of new arrivals and stock launches on social media, with one Instagram post in particular generating a sensation.

Instagram

Primark posted a photo of its sunrise pattern jumper to its main Instagram page.

The store captioned a flatlay image of the “fashionable” £15 jumper, “Riiise and shiiine Jumper £15/€19.”

The product was a hit with Primark’s 8.9 million Instagram followers, receiving 19,000 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Omg pllleeaaasseeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

“I want it all,” stated another customer.

“Omg, I need that jumper,” Emma exclaimed.

“OMG,” Kate exclaimed.

Kyti added a string of heart eye emojis and remarked, “I’m feeling this.”

“I NEED that jumper,” Zia declared.

Michelle said, “I love this sweater…. I NEED it!!”

Jojo commented: “I need this dress in my life”.

“So trendy,” Kelly commented.

Here’s where you can find a Primark near you.