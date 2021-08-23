Customers must taste Marks and Spencer’s “amazing” £3 chocolate delight.

This week, one of Marks & Spencer’s new products was shared online, causing a lot of buzz among shoppers.

Snack News & Reviews, a Facebook page, posted a photo of M&S’ new £3 Golden Blondie Chocolate Spread.

Hundreds of shoppers have responded to the post, eager to give their thoughts on the new product.

The page captioned the photo on Facebook, “New blonde chocolate spread in Marks and Spencer!”

Customers complimented the spread as “amazing” and said they’d add it to their shopping cart the next time they were shopping.

“Ooooo it looks rather nice,” one person said.

“Need to try!” wrote a second, tagging a buddy. For us, I don’t mean children.”

“Another m & s treat to try,” added a third, and “Ohhh emmmm geee,” exclaimed a fourth.

“Omg this sounds incredible!” said a fifth. This is definitely something I’ll have to try!”

“Need,” said the sixth.

The new M&S Golden Blondie Chocolate Spread costs £3.

Here’s where you can find your nearest M&S store.

While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.