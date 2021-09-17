Customers love the ‘vibrant’ color of this ‘fabulous’ £40 blazer from Boohoo.

After seeing it online, buyers at Boohoo have fallen in love with a “fantastic” new outfit.

The online shop uses social media to keep consumers up to date on all of its latest fashion and homeware offerings.

Boohoo is known for its large choice of fast fashion, and during the lockdown, the company even changed its inventory to guarantee that shoppers could acquire all of the loungewear they desired.

Shoppers have moved their focus to summer basics and ‘going out’ outfits now that things are returning to normal, and Boohoo has followed suit.

This week, one of Boohoo’s newest releases was published on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to purchase it.

Customers have praised the retailer’s Double Breasted Oversized Color Pop Blazer, calling it “very exquisite.”

“May cause compliments,” Boohoo commented beside the photo, which received over 22,000 likes. Copy @jnelv’s look by clicking the link in her bio and shopping all of the new co-ords on the site right now.”

Hundreds of shoppers praised the suit beneath the sign, with one person remarking, “Loving it!”

“Love the fit!” exclaimed a third. “OBSESSED,” wrote a third.

“One of a kind,” said a fourth shopper.

“I truly love the color and style,” wrote a fifth, and “So Fabulous!” exclaimed a sixth.

“It’s really vibrant,” said another customer.

The Double Breasted Oversized Color Pop Blazer from Boohoo costs £40.

The blazer is available in three colors: green, black, and blue.