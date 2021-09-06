Customers laud Home Bargains’ £10 mirrors as “amazing.”

After seeing it online, Home Bargains customers are complimenting a “great” take on one of the retailer’s mirrors.

The store, which is known for promoting new products on social media, shared their window pane mirror on Instagram this week, and customers are love it.

Home Bargains commented on the photo, which was initially tweeted by Amy ( @thecrowsnest46 ), saying, “Triple those mirrors…

It’s difficult to argue with a price of £9.99. @thecrowsnest46, we love your idea! Thanks for sharing!”

Shoppers at Home Bargains are enthralled by a delectable delight they must try.

Three of the mirrors are positioned vertically on a wall in Amy’s hallway in the shot.

The post received over 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments from ecstatic shoppers who couldn’t stop praising the ‘amazing’ spin on Home Bargains’ mirrors.

One shopper wrote, “They LOOK fantastic!!!!” in the comments section. “I love this idea,” one person wrote, while another said.

“This is a good idea,” said a third.

“What a wonderful idea,” said a fourth shopper. Beautiful”.

“They look fantastic,” wrote another.

Window pane mirrors from Home Bargains retail for £9.99 and are now available in stores.