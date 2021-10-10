Customers have been cautioned to stay away from the ‘diabolical’ KFC on TripAdvisor.

A new management team has been hired at a KFC in Merseyside that has been plagued by negative TripAdvisor ratings.

TripAdvisor has rated the St Helens branch of the fast food business, which is located on the Central Retail Park, Todd Road, as the worst place to eat for a quick snack in St Helens, ranking it 34th out of 34 eateries on the site.

As of October 8, 2021, there were 154 reviews for the restaurant on the site, with 114 giving the lowest possible rating of ‘Terrible’ and seven giving the best possible rating of ‘Excellent.’

EasyJet issues a warning after a couple was denied boarding due to a “unfair” policy.

KFC told The Washington Newsday today that the site had recently undergone a redesign and that the management team had changed.

Many of the reviews urge customers not to go to the restaurant, and one TripAdvisor user complained that the store lacked the necessary equipment.

They explained: “There are some good KFC restaurants and some bad KFC restaurants. This one in my hometown is particularly nefarious. The hot drinks machine has been ‘out of order’ for at least the last ten visits.” It’s been described as “awesome” by another reviewer on the site “”I like chicken and I often go to KFC, except for the one in St Helens, which I now avoid,” he continued. Certain items on the menu are never available. My wife has requested salad on numerous occasions, but they never have any…ever!!!” “Avoid KFC St Helens totally horrible service freezing chicken then burnt chicken absolutely insane,” wrote a Facebook post in the popular local group People of St Helens. “The Colonel is enthusiastic about his cuisine always being finger lickin’ delicious, therefore we’re sad to see these reviews,” a KFC spokesperson stated.

“With a well-deserved makeover and a brand-new management team, we’ve given the restaurant some TLC in the previous few months. However, we always urge our supporters to contact us if things don’t go as planned so that we can strive to make things right!”