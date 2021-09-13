Customers’ extended wait times have left a taxi firm ‘heartbroken.’

Blueline Five-0 Taxis, a family-run business serving Merseyside and Lancashire, resorted to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the company’s service in recent months.

It began after the proprietors noticed a number of posts on social media labeling the firm’s service “awful” and asking “what happened?”

In response to the negative feedback on Facebook, the company argues it is unable to fill the gap due to council limits imposed in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We aren’t the only company with a driver shortage,” Jenny Phillips said in a statement, “but as your local company, I feel it is my job to stand up and apologize for the services we have run recently.”

“With fewer drivers, it’s difficult to keep everyone satisfied; the drivers and staff are working tirelessly and under enormous pressure to ensure they do the best they can, as they always have.

“However, a scarcity of drivers is causing lengthier wait times for you, and because we cover the entire A59 and have so many regulars, it’s heartbreaking when we disappoint you.”

Workers at the company described themselves as “heartbroken” after being forced to let people down due to a driver shortage.

They further stressed that workers were not being “lazy” if their phones were not answered, but that a scarcity of drivers prevented them from taking on new assignments.

“I read posts saying don’t know what happened to Blueline recently, their service is bad, and I fully agree and hold my hands up, but it’s going to be like this for a bit longer unless we get more drivers,” the post added.

“We will always do our best to meet your demands, and we appreciate your support and commitment to our staff and drivers.” “Sometimes we have to stop answering phones; it is not because we are lazy; it is simply because we have a lot of work that needs to be cleared before.”

