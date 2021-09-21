Customers claim Superdrug’s £6 shampoo is “wonderful” and leaves hair “so smooth.”

Superdrug, a high-street beauty boutique, has a devoted following because to its vast assortment of cosmetics, skincare, accessories, and household supplies.

In addition to its own cruelty-free line, the company carries a variety of high-end and budget-friendly brands.

Pantene Gold Series Moisture Boost Shampoo from Superdrug has received a slew of positive reviews on the retailer’s website.

The £5.99 shampoo is “infused with argan oil” and promises to “gently cleanse and quickly soften for thicker, more manageable hair.”

The shampoo “instantly softens and moisturizes tough cuticles while gently washing to remove product build up and pollutants,” according to the product description.

It also appears to work, according to Superdrug customers.

“Finally a wonderful scented shampoo,” remarked one reviewer, who gave the product five stars. I’ve been using this shampoo and conditioner for a few months and have been extremely pleased with the results.

“I’m mixed race (black and white), and finding a hair product that suits my hair is challenging because it’s fine but curly and fluffy. Without having to dry my hair, this worked great for me. Oh, and the scent is fantastic.”

“Amazing shampoo,” wrote another. When it was on sale a few months ago, my mother bought it for me. Wow! My hair is quite thick and prone to frizz. It softens and tames my hair. I’m in love with it and wouldn’t use anything else!”

“I love this series,” a third ecstatic consumer remarked. Does exactly what it says on the tin! Prior to trying this shampoo and the Gold series, I was hesitant.

“Now that I’ve used it, I’m completely blown away. It makes my hair feel the most calming, silky, moisturized, and non-frizzy it’s ever felt. It feels great and looks fantastic.”

“A small sum for a big result,” wrote a fourth. I used too much shampoo the first time I washed my hair because you just need a small amount for a terrific effect. It smells good and leaves my hair soft.” “The summary comes to an end.”