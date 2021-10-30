Customers believe the £12 Christmas jumper from Home Bargains is a “must have.”

Customers at Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest Christmas arrivals online.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snap of their new Christmas jumpers on its Instagram account this week, and they’ve been a big hit with customers.

“BRAND NEW,” Home Bargains stated beside a photo of the jumper, which displays the retailer’s logo. Sleigh, what?! We have a brand new Home Bargains Christmas Jumper in stores!” We’re OBSESSED, and we think you will be, too! Get yours in stores now for just £12!” Instagram The article soon gathered up over 3,900 likes and over 500 comments from customers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“I need it,” one consumer commented in the comments section, while another said, “I love this.”

“It’s a must!!!” said a third. “I’ve figured out what I’m going to wear on Christmas Day.”

“We HAVE to have these,” a fourth shopper added, tagging a friend.

“Oh my gosh!!” wrote a fifth. “Amazing,” added a sixth.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m tempted,” remarked another.

Christmas jumpers from Home Bargains are now available in stores. Here’s where you may find a store near you.