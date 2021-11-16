Customers at Superdrug rave about a £17 serum that makes their skin feel ‘wonderful.’

Superdrug is well-known for carrying a variety of beauty products aimed at improving the appearance and feel of our skin.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Pure Retinol Night Serum is one of the products in the high street business that has impressed customers.

The face serum is a “strong treatment to visibly decrease the look of even deep wrinkles” and is now on sale for £16.63, down from £24.99, on the Superdrug website.

Marks & Spencer customers adore Holly Willoughby’s ‘beautiful’ midi tea dress.

There have been 705 reviews of the serum, with an average customer rating of 4.6 out of 5.

On Superdrug’s website, those who have tried L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Pure Retinol Night Serum have provided their feedback.

Instagram

“I adore it, my skin felt beautiful and silky, and it is working on my wrinkles, I can notice a difference,” one reviewer stated.

“My skin felt soft and nicely moisturized,” wrote another. It didn’t upset my skin, so it might become a new favorite.” “This is a great texture and consistency to apply to the face, it’s an opaque color so you can see where you’ve put it, sink into skin nicely so you can apply the following step, good smell, not overpowering,” said a third customer. “What I love about this serum is that it’s a much more concentrated serum, so you only have to apply it a couple of times a week,” a fourth added. It feels light on the skin, absorbs quickly, and doesn’t leave your face sticky. It nourishes and hydrates your skin. I’d definitely purchase.” L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Pure Retinol Night Serum is now available for £16.63 on Superdrug’s website.