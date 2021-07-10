Customers at River Island plead to be added to the ‘waiting list’ for summer sandals.

River Island customers have become fascinated after seeing a ‘beautiful’ pair of sandals on the website.

With the arrival of warmer weather, many consumers are ready to add some summer essentials to their wardrobes.

River Island uses social media to keep its customers informed about new clothing lines, goods, and inventories, and a recent Instagram post sparked a stir online.

The business posted a shot of its £65 Blue Double Breasted Blazer online this week, and while customers seem to like it, it’s not the blazer they’re interested in.

Instead, consumers are clamoring for the white heeled sandals buried away in the flat-lay photo’s left hand corner.

River Island captioned the photo, “Boss the blazer #ImWearingRI #LinkInBio to shop.” “Shoes are on their way.”

Instagram

On the famous social networking platform, the shot received over 6,000 likes.

Shoppers shared their opinions in the comments area beneath the photo, with some praising the blue blazer as “beautiful” and “sweet.”

Others, on the other hand, couldn’t help but inquire about the sandals.

One consumer wrote, “Can I be put on the waiting list for the sandals…..!!” in the comments section.

“When will the sandals be ready for purchase?” inquired a third.

“Ooo they look cute x,” a third said in response to a buddy.

River Island did respond to one consumer, despite the fact that there are no further specifics regarding the sandals featured in the photo.

“Hi there, the shoes are arriving shortly, please keep an eye out in our ‘new in’ section,” a member of staff wrote.

The £65 blue double breasted blazer seen in the photo is now available on the River Island website.