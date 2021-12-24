Customers at River Island are enraged over a ‘ridiculous’ black ‘Wednesday Addams’ garment.

A small black “Wednesday Addams” dress discovered on Instagram has irritated River Island consumers.

Thanks to its vast selection of on-trend clothing, shoes, accessories, and more, the high street favorite has amassed a sizable social media following.

River Island, like many other stores, uses social media to highlight all of its new stock and product launches.

Customers at Home Bargains adore star-shaped lanterns that appear to be ‘expensive.’

Many shoppers are still looking for a last-minute outfit to wear on Christmas Day, which is only a few hours away.

River Island created a sensation when it posted a photo of its Black Lace Bib Mini Dress on Instagram. The £65 little black dress has white lace embellishment on the front and is tiny in length.

River Island captioned a shot of the dress hanging up on its 2.4 million Instagram followers, “There’s nothing this LBD can’t accomplish.”

Unfortunately, the dress is no longer available.

Despite the fact that River Island hides its Instagram like count, the post received a lot of feedback from customers.

“It’s already sold out,” Patty answered, “so why publish it?”

“Why do you always load goods that are sold out?” asked Stacey.

“Wednesday [Addams] vibes,” Karen said.

“It’s great,” Emma remarked.

“How cute,” Stephanie exclaimed.

“It’s a gorgeous dress,” Ceri commented.

“That’s absolutely lovely!” exclaimed Charlie.

“It’s ridiculous to keep putting up these posts when it’s sold out,” Eileen said.

“Oh my days, I adore this,” exclaimed another shopper.

“Urm not accessible,” Claire added.

Unfortunately, the dress is still unavailable. Similar styles can be found by clicking here.