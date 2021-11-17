Customers at Primark ‘require’ a £10 set of ‘comfiest ever’ bras.

Primark is known for its fashionable but reasonably priced apparel and accessories.

The high-street store frequently updates its social media accounts with the latest must-have items.

Primark recently shared a snapshot of three bras on Instagram that drew the attention of many of its 9.1 million followers because they appeared to be “very cozy.”

The three bras, which have ribbed fabric, thick straps, and no seams, are sold as a set for £10.

Shoppers reacted positively to the bras’ appearance, with several responding beneath the picture to indicate they’d already purchased them.

“Omg they seem so cozy,” one individual said.

“I need themmmm,” a second added on Instagram.

“These are adorable!” exclaimed a third.

“Love this look,” wrote a fourth.

“I adore mine so comfy,” said one consumer who owns the bras.

“These are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned,” someone another said.

“I bought these, and I LOVE them!!” remarked another user. They’re incredibly gentle.” One shopper alerted a friend about the bras by tagging them. “We need these in our life,” she remarked. Primark is now selling a three-pack of bras for £10.