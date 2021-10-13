Customers at New Look rave about a ‘beautiful’ £26 ditsy print dress that they ‘need.’

After seeing a “beautiful” little dress online, New Look customers became smitten.

New Look, a high-street retailer, uses social media to keep followers informed about new stock and product launches.

The brand makes the most of its Instagram page to highlight all of its latest apparel, accessories, and more.

Zara customers are ‘weeping with laughter’ after seeing a photo of £56 black ankle boots.

New Look’s 2.6 million Instagram followers were enthralled by one of the brand’s most recent photos.

The store posted a flatlay shot of the £25.99 Black Ditsy Floral Crepe Frill Collar Mini Dress on Instagram.

Instagram

The dress has a ditsy flower print pattern and long sleeves with a collared neckline.

“Statement collars, flowery prints, and chunky boots = autumn wrapped up in one ensemble,” New Look wrote with the photograph.

The garment was a huge hit with New Look customers, with over 10,400 likes and several comments.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Love this,” one person remarked, and “already added to basket,” another.

“That’s lovely,” said a third.

“This dress has you all over it,” a fourth shopper said, tagging a buddy.

“I love this,” one person remarked, while another added, “omg that’s amazing, I believe I need that dress in my life.”

Click here to get New Look’s Black Ditsy Floral Crepe Frill Collar Mini Dress, which costs £25.99.