Customers at New Look laud the ensemble for its “cozy Autumn vibes.”

After seeing them online this week, New Look buyers are adoring the brand’s new Autumnal outfits.

The high-street retailer updates its Instagram feed with new products and outfit ideas on a daily basis, keeping customers up to date on the newest trends.

New Look’s 2.6 million Instagram followers are quick to respond to the retailer’s photos, leaving comments in the comments box.

The prominent retailer released a photo of one of their new Autumn costumes earlier this week, and customers were clearly thrilled.

New Look shared a photo of its Cream Double Pocket Shacket, which was worn with a White Sketch Face Logo T-Shirt and White Leather-Look Flatform Trainers, and fans praised the brand’s fashionable ensemble.

New Look said on Instagram, “Has anyone else been counting down to September 1st so we can finally wear our new Autumn collection, or just us?” as a caption to the photo.

In the comments, shoppers seemed to agree, as they obsessively discussed the new seasonal clothing.

“Yes!” wrote one person. Autumn is the season for you.”

“I love the comfortable Autumn fashion vibes,” said another.

“I want the whole thing!” said a third fan, while another wrote, “Love this outfit.”

Other customers praised New Look’s new items, with one remarking, “Love this cream jacket!” and another adding, “This jacket is amazing.”

