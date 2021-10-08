Customers at New Look are raving over this ‘beautiful’ £40 dogtooth print blazer.

Customers reacted quickly to a snap of a black and white Dogtooth print blazer put on the fashion brand’s Instagram account yesterday.

The £39.99 blazer features huge gold buttons on the front and is part of singer Anne Marie’s New Look collection.

Blazers are the perfect accent to any outfit, whether it’s to dress up a business attire or give a touch of class to a weekend ensemble.

The jacket is shown with a pair of jeans and black shoes in an image shared with New Look’s 2.6 million Instagram followers, an ensemble that could be worn to work now that offices are reopening following the multiple lockdowns, or over the weekend for a supper with friends.

Tall, Petite (sizes 4 to 16), and Curves blazers are also available (sizes 18 to 32).

“This blazer is amazing,” one shopper exclaimed.

“I can envision you in this blazer and I love it,” another tagged a friend.

“This blazer is very lovely,” said a third.

“I’ve had this jacket it’s fantastic, I wore it to a wedding but it would look great with jeans,” one customer said of the blazer.

A few customers remarked on the look as a whole. “Lush clothing, I want that,” one person stated. “Omg I need this outfit in my life!!!,” said another. A matching short skirt (£23.99) is also available in Petite (£17.99) and Curves (£17.99), which can be paired with the blazer to create a coordinated look.

The blazer may be purchased right now on the New Look website.