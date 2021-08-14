Customers at New Look are raving over the new gingham puff sleeve shirred playsuit.

After seeing it online, New Look buyers are swooning over its “cute” gingham playsuit.

The prominent high street company keeps clients up to know on new arrivals on a regular basis, most notably via its Instagram feed.

New Look frequently updates its social media accounts with new fashion releases or reposts of customers wearing the brand, and its fans are eager to comment.

New Look customers eager to get their hands on a £30 garment described as “dreamy”

The brand just shared a photo of fashion blogger Gem Lo Valentine (@gemlovalentine) wearing its new Black Gingham Puff Sleeve Shirred Playsuit.

“Insta-ready in one simple step?” I captioned the photo. Shoppers quickly agreed, “Put on our gingham playsuit.”

“This is lovely,” one follower noted, while another added, “How cute is this!”

“I’m getting this!” exclaimed a third shopper.

“Love this,” said a fourth.

Thousands of people liked the post, and many shoppers eagerly tagged friends to show them their new attire.

New Look’s new gingham playsuit follows the success of the brand’s gingham midi dress, which has the same black and white checked design as the playsuit with a trendy square neckline.

The Black Gingham Puff Sleeve Shirred Playsuit, which was formerly £23 but is now £13.79. Click here to shop online.