Customers at McDonald’s are in tears as a band of 30 teenagers wreak “mayhem” in the eatery.

Customers at McDonald’s were in tears as a gang of roughly 30 youngsters wrecked the eatery.

This weekend, the fast food shop on Ormskirk’s Two Saints Retails Park was beset by anti-social behavior, with employees describing it as the “worst shift” they had ever worked.

As they examine CCTV photos from the crimes that occurred on Saturday and Sunday, police have urged parents who know their children frequent McDonald’s to take action.

Food was thrown around the restaurant and “unnecessary comments” were shouted at staff, according to a mother whose daughter works at the Ormskirk branch.

Other diners were left crying and upset by the antics of a bunch of young people, according to the woman, while police were called.

“My daughter works there, and she said this weekend was the worst shift she’s ever had because of the teenagers who have been making so much trouble,” she said.

“Throwing food around the restaurant and then just making so much trouble when asked to leave, shouting unwanted insults at her while she was working.

“When the cops arrived, she added, many were crying and quite unhappy with their actions.”

“When I go to collect my kid, they run around the cars as if to scare me,” the woman wrote in response to a post on Lancashire Police’s Facebook page.

“I despise going into that parking lot because of them. I can’t just sit there and watch them; I’d have to get in and help, and they adore it when you do.

“It’s normally around 10 p.m., and some of the kids appear to be between the ages of 12 and 13!” I have teenagers as well, and I am aware of their whereabouts and activities.

“My kid despises walking into that McDonald’s, not because he is afraid; he is 6ft 2 and capable of looking after himself, but because he despises the chaos that accompanies with simply going to grab some food.”

After families were forced to relocate upstairs in the restaurant to get away from the perpetrators, Lancashire Police slammed their actions as “abhorrent.”

Officers arrived at the restaurant about 7.30 p.m. on Saturday and discovered about 30 young people indulging in anti-social behavior.

“A number of the teenagers were,” a police spokesperson stated.

“The summary comes to an end.”