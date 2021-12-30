Customers at Matalan describe an £8 ‘New Year’s Eve’ outfit as’so comfortable.’

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are swooning over one of the retailer’s new blouses.

Customers are raving about the retailer’s new peplum hem blouse, which it shared on social media.

The high-street behemoth regularly keeps its customers up to date on the latest fashion and homeware items, and this week it shared a photo of its new Black Longline Foil Peplum Hem Blouse.

“New Year’s Eve outfit inspiration,” Matalan wrote beside the photo.

Many of Matalan’s Facebook fans were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

“Got this adore it,” one person said beneath the photo, which received hundreds of likes.

“Love the top,” another said, and a third added, “love it xx.”

“I have this top,” said a fourth shopper. It’s amazing and so relaxing.” “I have this top and I love it!” said another. The Black Longline Foil Peplum Hem Blouse from Matalan is currently on sale for £8, down from £16.

You can find a Matalan store near you here, or buy the blouse online here.