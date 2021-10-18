Customers at Matalan are ‘infatuated’ with a £35 ‘coat of dreams.’

After seeing it online, Matalan customers are complimenting one of the retailer’s latest coats.

The business uses social media to keep its customers up to date on the latest fashion and homeware products, and this week it released a snapshot of their Leopard Print Padded Hooded Jacket.

“Love a little of leopard print?” Matalan wrote with the photographs published to its main Instagram page. As we go into the cooler months, this warm jacket will become your new favorite layer… #TapToShop”.

Customers at Marks and Spencer adore the ‘beautiful’ £89 ’70s’ winter coat.

The leopard print coat is padded and has a drawstring hood, as well as a zip front closure and two practical side pockets. The coat costs £35 and can be purchased on the Matalan website.

Many of Matalan’s Instagram followers were eager to respond in the comments area after seeing the photo on social media.

Instagram

“Obsessed with this coat!!” one user said beneath the photo, which received over 1,000 likes.

“This is my coat of dreams,” another wrote. Many individuals have inquired as to where it came from. We’ll all be walking around looking fabulous!!!” “Love that xx,” commented a third.

“This looks like the perfect winter coat,” said a fourth.

“Love this coat, it’s really comfortable,” wrote another consumer.

The Leopard Print Padded Hooded Jacket from Matalan costs £35 and can be purchased online here.

Here’s where you can find a Matalan store near you.