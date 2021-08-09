Customers at Marks & Spencer are swooning over Colin the Caterpillar’s dessert, which is described as “food nirvana.”

This week, one of Marks & Spencer’s new products was shared online, causing a lot of buzz among shoppers.

Customers are frequently updated on the retailer’s latest clothes and food products via social media, leaving many admirers eager to get their hands on the featured items.

M&S has now released a shot of its new Colin the Caterpillar ice cream sundae, and customers are going crazy.

Tesco shopper’s ingenious technique to acquire free yellow sticker items The merchant captioned the shot on Instagram, “Sunday’s call for a SUNDAE!” Try our chocolatey little Colin faces on top of our Colin the Caterpillar ice cream sundae. The recipe may be found at the link in my bio.” The post has drew in thousands of shoppers, who have been quick to give their thoughts on the new product.

One user wrote: “Yummm” beneath the snap, which received over 3,000 likes, and another said: “New Colin product alert I’ll see if I can get some for this weekend!” “This is what we need to do next,” a third said, tagging a buddy.

“Looks delicious,” said a fourth shopper, while a fifth said, “Drooling.”

“Food heaven for you here,” a sixth commented, tagging a buddy, while another said, “I need!!

The M&S recipe for the sundae can be found here.

While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.