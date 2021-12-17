Customers at Marks and Spencer were taken aback by a’magical’ £20 Christmas’smash cake.’

Marks and Spencer’s Christmas food line has impressed buyers this year, and people are keen to get their hands on a “amazing” cake after seeing it on Instagram.

Hundreds of people were chatting when the merchant tweeted a picture of the cake, which some felt looked too good to eat.

The M&S Night Before Christmas’smash cake,’ which contains a stunning depiction of the London cityscape, including Big Ben and the London Eye, has been regarded as a “piece of art.” People will find “secret delights” within once the box is burst open. It costs £20 and can be purchased online at Ocado or in M&S shops.

“New Night Before Christmas Smash Cake at M&S!” wrote Instagram user newfoodsuk, alongside a photo of the magnificent cake. This would be the cherry on top of a perfect Christmas! What a stunning cake; it’s truly a work of beauty! The attention to detail on this cake is amazing! This Madeira cake has a buttercream and jam filling, a white chocolate dome on top, and hidden surprises inside! M&S deserves a pat on the back!” The post received a lot of attention, with over 8,000 likes and 500 comments.

“Omg this looks and sounds fantastic,” InstagramPanda333 remarked.

“What a shame to smash it!” Katycakeykins said.

“Yesss pleaseeee,” Chloehobdey exclaimed.

“Oh my sweet JESUS,” Lynwatki91 added.

Others had specific plans in mind for the cake.

“I’m bringing this and prosecco to your house asap,” Loopslu added, tagging a pal.

“I need that on my Christmas table!!!!” commented 2blueeyesndimples.

“HOLD THE PHONE,” Emmawebster1986 added. “It’s crimbo day!!!!” And it was “100% Christmas Day pudding,” according to Phoebeaisthorpe.

The thrills kept coming.

“That is very lovely,” Letsgetphysical99 remarked. “I believe smash cakes are dull, but this is fantastic.”

“Oh gosh, that is such gorgeous artwork for a cake, I wouldn’t want to destroy it,” Diary.of.a.chocoholic added.

“I’ve had to get this,” Clarkeyrose stated.

“Getting one of them,” Clhorwood05 added.

“I need this RIGHT NOW,” Hayz 87 stated.

“Wow, look at that,” mlissjb said.

