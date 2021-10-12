Customers at Marks and Spencer ‘need’ the ‘amazing’ new Halloween s’mores.

After seeing its “amazing” new Halloween s’mores online, Marks and Spencer customers were enthralled.

M&S is a well-known high-street retailer with a diverse range of on-trend apparel, homeware accessories, food, and household needs.

The store is known for releasing themed merchandise in advance of major holidays, and this year is no exception.

With Halloween approaching, Marks and Spencer piqued buyers’ interest with a photo of its festive Cookies and Scream’ S’mores Brownie.

M&S Food shared a photo of the event on its food-focused Instagram account “”You LOVED our summer s’mores, and now…we’ve created a Halloween twist for you to indulge in in October!” she wrote. Try our S’mores Brownie with contrasting white chocolate and scarlet dripping, “Cookies and Scream.” Biscuity, oozy, gooey, marshmallow bliss! The ideal way to round off an Autumn get-together with friends “..

The s’mores were well-received by M&S Food’s 242k followers, with over 2,100 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Need,” Mel said, adding two heart eye emojis.

“That looks wonderful,” commented another shopper.

Rachel tagged a few of her friends and wrote: “Oh my goodness!!! These appear to be fantastic “..

“Yes, please,” Charlotte said.

“Looks great,” observed another shopper.

“Oooh YUMMM,” another commented.

Some customers just tagged their friends in the post to direct them to it.

