Customers at Marks and Spencer are enraged by ‘beautiful’ sequin and satin dresses.

M&S, the high-street retailer, has a devoted following on social media. The store, like many others, regularly releases product updates to keep customers up to date on the latest stock arrivals.

The popular company recently created a stir on its main Instagram page after posting a snapshot of some of its holiday attire.

Marks and Spencer’s Satin Puff Sleeve Midaxi Tea Dress is featured in the photograph, which is presently sold out in most sizes online but still available in select stores. The dress is £49.50 and comes in two colors: red and black.

Animal Print Sequin Skinny Trousers in a Black and Grey Color Mix in a Skinny Fit were also on display at the retailer. There is limited availability online, but they are available in some places, just like the dress. They were £39.50 each.

M&S also revealed their Velvet Crew Neck Regular Fit 3/4 Sleeve Top, which retails for £25, and is available in black and deep red.

M&S captioned a photo of the clothes with: “These @mothershoppers Christmas party dresses will make you feel everything but ordinary.

“Sequin trousers – T591102T (out of stock online – check in store)”Dress – T691188″Ballet pumps – T024621″Silver heels – T022234”

The outfits were a smash on the popular social networking platform, garnering over 1,200 likes in less than a day.

Shoppers expressed their opinions in the comments area, with several expressing dissatisfaction with the clothes’ limited availability.

“I hate to be the inevitable M&S naysayer, but WHAT IS THE POINT IN SHOWING US THE SOLD OUT TROUSERS?????” Eve wondered.

“Shame you obviously haven’t ordered enough sequin trousers for us to be able to buy!!!” Kelly exclaimed.

Coleen expressed herself as follows: “The red dress is stunning! It’s a shame they’re all sold out.” “I love these outfits!!!” Dora said. “They’re really wonderful!” Phoebe exclaimed. “Are you going to restock the trousers?” Florence inquired.

Marks and Spencer responded by saying: “Hello, we’re afraid we won’t be receiving any more of them. Do you want us to check in with you?” The summary comes to a conclusion.”