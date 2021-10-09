Customers at Home Bargains were taken aback by the ‘beautiful’ £8 hanging lights.

Customers at Home Bargains are enamored with one of the retailer’s newest homeware must-haves.

The famed Merseyside bargain store frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of its new LED Glass Ball hanging lights to its Facebook page earlier this week, and it was a tremendous success with customers.

“Check out our LED Glass Ball, excellent for adding mood lighting to your house,” Home Bargains stated with a shot of the lights.

“Available for £7.99 in shops. “It comes in two distinct colors; which do you prefer?” The post received a lot of likes and comments from customers, who shared their perspectives in the comments section.

One shopper wrote in the comments area, “Love this xx,” and another, “I NEED this x.”

“They look good,” a third added. “I’ll have to keep an eye out x”

“Oh, they’re so pretty,” observed a fourth shopper.

“Love these xx,” one person said, while another added, “I want one.”

LED Glass Ball hanging lights from Home Bargains are now available in stores. Here’s where you may find a store near you.