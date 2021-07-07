Customers at Home Bargains “require” the store’s “amazing” new £9 storage bins.
Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.
The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.
Home Bargains posted a snapshot of its Hyacinth Storage Boxes on Instagram this week, and they’ve been a big hit with customers.
Tesco customers are in desperate need of new ‘cute’ F&F swimwear.
Home Bargains captioned the shot, which was tweeted by Amy (@home.at.19), “Shelf storage ambitions with our hyacinth storage boxes.” £2.99 each in stores or £8.99 for two online!”
The post rapidly garnered up over 6,000 likes from customers, who left comments with their ideas.
“Stunning,” one customer wrote beneath the popular shot. They’re fantastic.”
“Oh I love these x,” wrote another. “Need!” said a third.
“These baskets are lush,” said a fourth. I wish they were available in my neighborhood store.”
“Ah cute!” exclaimed a fifth. “Ohh they’re nice,” said a sixth.
“Omg adore this,” wrote another.
In shops, the Hyacinth Storage Boxes are £3.99 apiece, or £8.99 for two online.
The boxes are available for purchase online here.
Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.