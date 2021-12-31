Customers at Home Bargains rave about the £28 bedding, which they say “looks better than Ted Baker.”

Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Shoppers can’t get enough of Home Bargains’ Quilted Velvet Flower Duvet Set, which it posted to its Facebook page this week.

“ONLINE EXCLUSIVE,” Home Bargains noted under the photo. In this incredibly soft Quilted Velvet Flower Duvet, you can unwind and refresh.

“Here’s where you can get yours: https://bit.ly/3mkkhkM “.

The post rapidly garnered up hundreds of likes from consumers, who left comments with their ideas.

“That’s gorgeous,” one shopper said beneath the popular snap, while another added, “I love this.”

“That’s excellent,” said a third.

“It looks great,” said a fourth shopper.

“I love this,” one person observed, “it looks better than Ted Baker.”

The Quilted Velvet Flower Duvet Set from Home Bargains costs £27.99 for a double, £29.99 for a king, and £32.99 for a super king.

The bedding is available for purchase online here.