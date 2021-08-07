Customers at Home Bargains laud a “beautiful” homeware item with “such a vibe.”

Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of their new egg timer and mirror tray on its Instagram account this week, and they’ve been a big hit with customers.

“Is your house complete without an egg timer and mirror tray though’ [camera emoji]by @beforetheshore, thanks for sharing!” Home Bargains remarked with a photo of the baskets, which was originally shared by @beforetheshore.

“[Hour glass emoji]: £4.99 – gold also available. £4.99 for a tray”

Instagram

The article rapidly garnered up over 3,200 likes and a slew of comments from customers who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One customer wrote in the comments area, “All of this is great,” and another remarked, “Love it.”

“Such a vibe,” said a third.

“Want one of these trays just saying,” a fourth shopper commented on Facebook, tagging a buddy.

“I can’t grab the black tray, I’m desperate!!,” said a fourth. “Love this combo,” wrote a fifth.

The egg timer and mirror tray from Home Bargains are now available in store. Here’s where you may find a store near you.