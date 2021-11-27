Customers at Home Bargains are lining up to buy ‘amazing’ £10 glow in the dark bedding.

Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains published a shot of its Merry Christmas Glow in the Dark Bedding earlier this week. Shoppers can’t get enough of it, according to its Facebook page.

“Add a holiday light to your bedroom,” Home Bargains commented beside the photo. Our enchanting Home Collections include: From £9.99, you can get a Merry Christmas Bedding Set Glow in the Dark.

“They’re available in stores and online at https://bit.ly/3DC3yjO.”

The post rapidly garnered up hundreds of likes from consumers, who left comments with their ideas.

“Awww gorgeous x,” one customer remarked beneath the popular snap, while another added, “Love it.”

“Want it,” said a third.

“Ooooooh!” exclaimed a fourth shopper. This is fantastic!” “Love that,” wrote a fifth, and “Beautiful,” added a sixth.

“That’s lush xx,” said another.

The Merry Christmas Glow in the Dark Bedding Set from Home Bargains is available in single (£9.99) and double (£14.99) sizes online and in store.

Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.