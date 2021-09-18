Customers at Home Bargains are ecstatic after seeing a “wonderful” Christmas arch.

Fans of Home Bargains are itching to go shopping after seeing the retailer’s current collection.

The budget retailer, which is known for its low-cost homeware, food, and beauty items, has teased customers with a sneak peek at its upcoming Christmas collection.

And there’s one item in particular that many are eager to get their hands on.

With 100 days till Christmas, Home Bargains shared a photo on its Instagram page on Thursday to show off what’s coming up.

This year’s Christmas collection includes a massive £89.99 Tree Arch that can be placed over a doorway, which has received a lot of positive feedback from the store’s fans.

Home Bargains captioned the photo, “The countdown is on, 100 days till Christmas Day!” We’ll be getting a bunch of fun Christmas products in shortly, but have you seen our Tree Arch? £89.99 in shops and online. Please let us know what color scheme you’ll be using to decorate your home for Christmas in 2021.”

The post was well-received, with 13.5k likes and over 700 comments, with many individuals eagerly tagging friends.

“Oh, I love this tree arch, it would match great in my lounge,” Theartdecohome remarked. “My colors this year are very classic greens, reds, with lots of natural wood thrown in.”

“The Christmas arch is amazing!” commented Bubblebungalow.

“We have to go shopping,” Tricia20h said, tagging a buddy.

“Omg love!!!!,” Fayrw said.

“This makes me immensely happy, I’m so thrilled for Xmas!!!! Xxx,” Lexie90x remarked.

“I want it all!!,” Spc x added.

“Think I need this instead of a balloon arch x,” Mrsf40 commented.

“This gets me so excited,” Robo becaa added.

“The tree arch is amazing,” Janine mua said.