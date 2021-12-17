Customers at Home Bargains adore star-shaped lanterns that appear to be ‘expensive.’

After seeing them online, consumers were enamored with Home Bargains’ “beautiful” star-shaped lanterns.

The low-cost business, which was started in Liverpool in 1976, has a devoted following on social media, where it keeps customers informed about new stock and product debuts.

With Christmas just around the corner, many people are decking out their houses with festive decorations appropriate for the occasion.

Shoppers at Dunelm are ‘in love’ with the ‘dreamy’ Christmas door decorations.

Home Bargains, like many other businesses, has stocked up on a variety of Christmas-themed homeware and decor items.

It recently made waves on Instagram when it unveiled star-shaped lanterns.

Instagram

“Star light, shine bright,” Home Bargains captioned an image of festive home decor.

These lovely lanterns are now available in stores! Medium is £17.99, and big is £29.99.”

The lanterns were a smash on the famous social networking platform, receiving over 3,400 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I have both, and they are so gorgeous,” Bev added.

“Stunning but can’t locate any over here in wee norn Ireland,” Angela remarked, adding a sad face emoji.

“Will you be selling these online at all?” Cara inquired. with a string of emojis of crossed fingers

“They are gorgeous, and just to answer a few people, the candle isn’t included,” one customer said, “but you will not be disappointed, they’re stunning.”

“[Gorgeous], extremely expensive-looking,” Janette commented.

“I adore it,” Scott remarked.

“Stunning,” Mel added.

Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.