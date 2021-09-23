Customers at Aldi love the £35 Special. The soup maker is described as “marvellous.”

Customers are raving about Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy item, which they say is “marvellous value.”

Shoppers love Aldi’s SpecialBuys, and many of them look forward to Thursdays and Sundays to see what they’ll be able to get their hands on.

SpecialBuy goods have recently included anything from hanging egg seats to hot tubs, but this week, consumers are raving over a breakfast maker.

Aldi’s Ambiano Soup Maker is on sale today, September 23, for £34.99, and customers are praising it online.

The product features four built-in functionalities that allow you to make a soup to your liking. A detachable lid with a control element, display, and motorized blade is also included.

On the Aldi website, the soup maker has received over 140 five-star ratings, with many customers hailing it as “amazing” and “wonderful.”

“Great item,” one consumer said in one of the reviews. I bought this a week ago and have already used it three times because it is so simple to use. Just put everything in and it takes care of the rest. Quick and easy to use; fantastic value for money.”

“Brilliant!” exclaimed a third. This soup maker is fantastic; it’s simple to operate and produces excellent results. In comparison to other brands, this is a great deal. It’ll be put to a lot of good use!”

“This is certainly the Best Buy I have made this year,” a third consumer said. “It is very simple to use and once you’ve chopped the ingredients-takes 20 minutes to prepare a beautiful ready to eat fresh soup.”

“Always the best quality and price!” remarked another. As usual, wonderful quality and fantastic value for money!”

“Brilliant Soup Maker,” wrote a fifth. Soup maker that is really inexpensive, powerful, and fantastic! Very pleased with the purchase; the blender feature alone is great and powerful. It’s the perfect time of year to have one, and I’ve prepared a lot of soups with it since I got it. “Happiness!! Happiness!!

The Ambiano Soup Maker from Aldi costs £34.99 and is currently available online.

The SpecialBuy can be found here.