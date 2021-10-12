Customers at Aldi are looking for a “much needed” SpecialBuy £17 coffee machine.

If you have a hectic schedule and need to grab a cup of coffee on the go, Aldi’s latest SpecialBuy product is ideal.

The £16.99 Ambiano Stainless Steel Coffee to Go coffee machine, according to the supermarket, prepares the “ideal” cup of coffee in “with one click.”

The machine can make ground coffee and soft coffee capsules “in seconds,” and it comes with a Thermos travel mug.

After selling out online, Aldi’s £40 clothes drier is heading to SpecialBuys this week.

With more employees returning to work after many lockdowns, every second matters during the morning ritual, therefore Aldi’s coffee machine could be the solution.

Customers reacted positively to a snapshot of Aldi’s coffee machine that the retailer recently shared on Instagram. Many people tagged their friends to let them know about this must-have item.

Instagram

“How cool is this?” commented one person, referring to a friend.

“For the classroom,” a second added, tagging a colleague, who replied, “a much-needed purchase.”

“I totally need this,” commented a third shopper, referring to her friend.

“Perfect for you!” exclaimed a fourth, tagging a buddy.

The coffee machine has already been claimed by a shopper. “You may use a tablespoon of coffee in this,” they said. It turned out fantastically.” The Ambiano Stainless Steel Coffee to Go coffee machine is now available for £16.99 in store and online. It’s also available in Rose Gold.