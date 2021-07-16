Customers are unable to make calls on the Vodafone network, hence it has been shut down.

Customers of Vodafone were furious today after a spike in reported service interruptions.

Users of the network provider reported that they were unable to make phone calls this afternoon.

“User reports indicate possible issues at Vodafone,” the phone company states on its website.

“Just made a work call and couldn’t get through to anyone on the other end,” one Vodafone user complained. I thought it was them at first, but it won’t let me make or receive calls.

“Having to call someone on messenger is a nightmare, especially when the signal is poor. Still getting texts, which makes no sense, but it’s exactly what I need on a Friday.”

“Ok, so my phone stopped receiving calls about an hour ago, other people who had been attempting to call stated it wouldn’t ring, and every time I try to ring out it just goes blank,” another commented. It’s quite aggravating and frustrating.”

One consumer claimed that the outage had lead her to feel that people were ignoring her calls because of the interruption.

“I tried at least four times and then tried different numbers, and when the line kept going dead, I knew it had to be my phone,” she added.

“At first, I believed it was just my signal, but then I heard from others who were having the same issue.

“I hope they swiftly resolve this issue; I have critical calls to make, and who knows who has been attempting to contact me.”

Other users took to Twitter to challenge the network provider, stating that the terrible service will compel them to switch providers.

“Do you have a data outage issue at the moment?” wrote @elanmcc79 on Twitter to Vodafone. My husband has no data signal and must rely on Wi-Fi to retrieve emails and other information.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.