Customers are raving over River Island’s new £40 “Chanel vibes” cardigan.

River Island customers are raving over the brand’s new ‘Chanel vibes’ cardigan, which was first spotted online earlier this week.

The popular business uses Instagram to keep customers informed about new apparel arrivals, with hundreds of fashion-forward followers excitedly reacting to posts.

River Island has a large social media following, with 2.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

Earlier this week, the high-street retailer shared a photo of one of its new products, and customers appeared to be impressed. River Island released a photo of its new Pink Dogtooth Print Knitted Cardigan on Instagram, and fans flocked to the colorful knitwear.

It was styled with the brand’s Brown Faux Leather Cigarette Trousers and Brown Padded Heeled Mules to create a fashionable ensemble for any event.

Customers were quick to respond, praising the retailer’s new items.

“Fantastic clothing,” one person noted, while another added, “Chanel vibes.”

“I love this outfit,” said a third shopper.

“Nice cardigan!” wrote a fourth.

“I like the cardi!” exclaimed a fifth shopper.

While others filled the comments section with love-struck emojis, a sixth shopper said: “Essential look.”

The new Pink Dogtooth Print Knitted Cardigan from River Island is available in-store and online.

