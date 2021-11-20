Customers are being advised not to eat sauce or fish items by Tesco and Co-op.

Tesco and the Co-op have both issued recall notices in the last few days.

Some of the items, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), contain components that aren’t listed on the label.

Norovirus could have infected other products.

When a product is recalled for any reason, the FSA provides instructions on what to do if you have purchased the product as well as specific information on why it is being taken off shelves.

All of the goods that have been recalled in the last week are listed below.

TescoClementoni is recalling their products as a precaution.

This is because the toy’s white front adornment may detach, posing a choking hazard.

TPNB: 087834476 Clementoni Blooming Flower Rattle

If you return it to a Tesco store, you will receive a full refund. There is no need for a receipt.

Tesco Customer Services can be reached at 0800 505 555 for more details.

Tesco has issued a second recall because it contains milk that is not indicated on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

Green Thai Style Sauce from Tesco (180g)

By November 21st, 2021, you must use it.

Milk Allergens

Because this product contains milk, it may provide a health risk to those who are allergic to or intolerant of milk or milk ingredients.

If you have an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients, do not consume the aforesaid product. Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Co-op

Co-op Salmon En Croute is being recalled because it contains undeclared prawns (crustaceans) that are not listed on the label.

Some cartons were labeled wrongly due to a packing issue.

This means that anyone with a prawn or crustacean allergy may be at danger from the product.

Salmon En Croute from Co-opPack size – 400g

WO140950 is the batch code.

Use by November 11th, 2021

Crustaceans – Allergens

Salmon En Croute from Co-opPack size – 400g

WO140951 is the batch code.

Use by – November 12th, 2021

Crustaceans – Allergens

