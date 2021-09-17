Customers adore the £20 black leopard print smock dress from New Look.

After seeing a “really gorgeous” smock dress labeled “the perfect every occasion dress” online, New Look consumers became infatuated.

New Look, a high-street retailer, uses social media to keep followers informed about new stock and product launches.

The brand makes the most of its Instagram page to highlight all of its latest apparel, accessories, and more.

New Look’s 2.6 million Instagram followers were enthralled by one of the brand’s most recent photos.

The company published a snapshot of its black leopard print button front oversized shirt smock dress, which was originally posted by Nadia Anya.

The dress, which retails for £19.99, has an all-over leopard print, a collared neckline with long sleeves, and an enormous peplum hem. Nadia Anya called it as “the perfect every occasion dress” on her Instagram page.

“The drop in temperature won’t stop us going bare-legged @nadiaanya__,” New Look captioned the photo. Simply add boots for a complete autumnal look.”

The garment was a huge hit with New Look customers, garnering over 5,800 likes in just a few hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Ufff Super hot,” Sadaf exclaimed.

“Cute,” Jodie Anne said.

“I love this,” said a third shopper.

“It looks extremely cute!” said another. “Wonderful!”

“I want,” Jessie said as she tagged a friend.

Click here to purchase New Look’s black leopard print button front oversized shirt smock dress.