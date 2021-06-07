Cush Jumbo on parenthood, hard work, and learning to sail for his role in The Beast Must Die.

Crumpets are a type of biscuit. All of the various cheeses. Knowing where everything is in the neighborhood grocery store. Feeling like a member of a group. These are just a few of the things Cush Jumbo wished he had while he lived in the United Kingdom.

The Londoner, 35, moved to New York in 2015 to perform her one-woman show Josephine And I, and subsequently earned a lead role as Lucca Quinn in the CBS legal drama series The Good Wife and its spin-off series The Good Fight.

Jumbo decided it was time to leave the US and return home after the birth of her son Maximilian in 2018 (with spouse Sean Griffin).

“I’m a really family-oriented and friends-oriented person,” she says.