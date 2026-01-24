Curtis Pritchard and Lucinda Strafford Return as Love Island Bombshells

The latest episode of ITV’s Love Island: All Stars brought a fresh wave of drama and tension as two familiar faces returned to the villa on January 23, 2026. Curtis Pritchard and Lucinda Strafford, both veterans of the Love Island franchise, entered as bombshells, sending shockwaves through the existing couples and igniting a mix of excitement, speculation, and even frustration from viewers.

Following a tense “Never Have I Ever” game that left some Islanders at odds, the villa’s atmosphere was already simmering. But everything changed when a cryptic text arrived: “Islanders, luxury has landed. Check the front of the Villa for a special eBay delivery, guaranteed to bring the main character energy to your night.” As Jess and Ciaran ventured outside, they were greeted by Curtis and Lucinda’s surprise entrance, signaling the beginning of another twist-filled episode.

New Twists and Controversies in the Villa

Both Curtis and Lucinda are no strangers to the spotlight. Curtis, 29, first appeared in 2019 on Series 5, finishing fourth with Maura Higgins, before returning for the 2023 Love Island Games and winning the 2025 All Stars season alongside Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu. Lucinda, 26, made her debut in the UK season 7 before competing in the Australian version in 2023 and securing victory in the second season of Love Island Games in 2025.

The return of these established contestants sparked mixed reactions. While some fans were eager for their return, others expressed fatigue on social media, with comments such as “We are tired of Curtis” and “Why do they keep bringing Islanders back who’ve already been on All Stars?” Despite the controversy, their return set the stage for dramatic moments to follow.

The episode also featured a dramatic double dumping, where Millie Court and Scott van-der-Sluis were tasked with sending home two Islanders from the bottom three. Scott’s choice to dump AJ was expected, but it was Millie’s shocking decision to eliminate her own partner, Charlie, just days after coupling up that truly stunned both contestants and fans. Host Maya Jama called it “wild,” with viewers reacting vocally on social media, with many still reeling from the unprecedented decision.

With the tension from the dumping still lingering, Curtis wasted no time asserting his interest in several contestants. In a pre-entry interview, he revealed that Millie was his “definite yes” due to her grounded and confident personality. He also expressed interest in Samie Elishi and Helena but made it clear he preferred to focus on one person rather than getting involved in drama or love triangles.

Meanwhile, Lucinda reflected on her growth since her first appearance in the villa, stating that her approach had matured over the years. “I’m definitely more confident in my own skin with much more life experience,” she said. Lucinda, who is now single, expressed her desire to find someone she could see a future with and named Ciaran Davies as someone she found attractive, while dismissing Scott as “a busybody.”

The return of Curtis and Lucinda also sparked intrigue regarding their past relationships. Lucinda addressed her former friendship with Millie, which had been a source of speculation. Lucinda explained that while they were once best friends, nothing deep had happened to cause a rift. She further added that she hadn’t seen Millie yet but looked forward to reconnecting with her.

Curtis, for his part, acknowledged the public’s curiosity about his multiple appearances on the show, stating, “I’m single, I enjoy dating, and I’m not getting any younger!” He also confirmed that he remains friends with ex Ekin-Su, with whom he had parted ways amicably in May 2025, adding that they still message from time to time.

As the villa heats up once again with the return of these veteran Islanders, the drama and intrigue are far from over. With more twists to come, fans are eagerly watching to see how Curtis and Lucinda will shape the latest chapter of Love Island: All Stars.