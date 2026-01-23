Culture Secretary Considers Intervention in £500 Million Telegraph Takeover

The Culture Secretary has indicated she may intervene in the proposed £500 million acquisition of The Telegraph by Daily Mail owner, Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), citing concerns over media plurality and competition. The deal, which was agreed upon in November, would see DMGT acquire The Telegraph from RedBird IMI, following a previous attempt by an Abu Dhabi-backed investment firm that was blocked by the UK government.

Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, expressed her intention to further investigate the acquisition, stating that she is “minded to intervene” on public interest grounds. A key concern is whether the takeover would reduce the diversity of media ownership in the UK. Specifically, Nandy is focused on whether there would be a “sufficient plurality of views” and if the acquisition would lead to a concentration of control over media outlets. The deal would place The Telegraph under the same corporate umbrella as DMGT’s other properties, which include Metro, The I Paper, and New Scientist.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Nandy clarified that her position is not final, and that the parties involved have been invited to submit further representations in writing by 9am on January 26, 2026. Should Nandy decide to issue an intervention notice, the next steps would involve an assessment by Ofcom, which would evaluate public interest concerns, and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which would determine if the merger raises competition issues.

The proposed deal has attracted significant attention due to its potential impact on the UK’s media landscape. While DMGT is keen to push forward with the acquisition after securing the necessary funding, questions surrounding the ownership concentration in British media have sparked debate. Nandy’s intervention reflects growing scrutiny over the influence of large media groups on public discourse.

Both The Telegraph and DMGT have yet to comment on the latest developments. The outcome of this inquiry could set a precedent for future media mergers in the UK, particularly as ownership structures continue to evolve in the digital age.