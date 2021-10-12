Cuffe Owens, Joe Biden’s nephew, marries Meghan King, a former cast member of “Real Housewives of Orange County.”

Meghan King, a former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” married Cuffe Owens, Joe Biden’s nephew. They married in a small ceremony in Pennsylvania, with the President of the United States in attendance.

King announced the good news on Instagram on Monday, claiming she and Owens immediately knew they were meant to be together. “We were aware. She captioned a photo of herself and her husband on their wedding day, “Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens.”

King is dressed in an off-white blazer dress with lace gloves and a birdcage veil in the photograph. For their wedding day, Owens wore a navy blue suit and let his long, brown hair down, which took place at his childhood home in Kennett Square.

King stated that she met Owens on a dating app in an interview with Brides magazine. Within a week of meeting, the two had started going out and planning their future together.

“We met on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then talked for five hours the first time we chatted,” she told the publication.

Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in around eight hours by the time that call concluded. We were back on the East Coast in less than a week, meeting his family and beginning to make plans for our future together. For weeks, we didn’t leave each other’s side,” she added.

King also talked about how important their wedding is to them in an interview with Brides magazine, stating it’s about their love and dedication to one other and their families. “For us, our wedding was about two things,” she explained. “Our love and dedication to one other, as well as our families—each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were forming by marrying. That’s all there is to it.” In September, King made her romance with Owens Instagram official by posting a snapshot of the two hugging. She captioned her shot, “Trying my hardest to avoid any cliche introductions like’my main squeeze,’ so simply meet my man.”

Owens is the son of Valerie Biden, the presidential sister, and her spouse, Jack Owens. Meanwhile, King was previously married to Jim Edmonds, a former MLB player with whom she had three children.