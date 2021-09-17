Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira believes they can ‘exploit’ Liverpool, as Christian Benteke claimed.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has stated that his team would not be afraid to travel to Anfield in the Premier League tomorrow afternoon.

Liverpool won again at Anfield on Wednesday evening, extending their unbeaten home record to eight games in all competitions.

The Reds’ last loss at Anfield came against Fulham on March 7, ending a surprising six-game losing streak on home soil.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is on their way to reclaiming Anfield as a fortress, but Vieira wants his team to appreciate the challenge of competing in such a demanding environment.

“Going to Anfield will be extremely difficult, but there is no fear; there is excitement at the prospect of facing one of Europe’s finest teams,” he told the Crystal Palace official website.

“It will be difficult and challenging, but we are looking forward to the game because we want to test ourselves against those teams.

“I believe you are talking about one of the best teams in Europe, not just in the Premier League,” he continued. If you look at their recent track record, they’re right up there with the greatest.

“We are aware of their strengths and the abilities of their front players. We are well acquainted with them. We can’t be astonished by how well they perform week after week.”

While the former Arsenal midfielder anticipates a difficult test, he is convinced that his team will be able to ‘exploit’ the Reds.

“All we have to do now is go on the pitch and perform, because there are other sides we can exploit,” he conceded.

“To take advantage of it, we’ll have to be daring and go there thinking we’ll get something out of the game. They will score goals if we go there focused about defending for 90 minutes. They have the talent to do so.

“We must have complete faith and confidence in ourselves. If not, there’s no point in going since we know it’ll be difficult and challenging, but these are the types of games you want to be a part of.”

Palace come into this game off a 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, in which summer acquisition Odsonne Edouard stole the show. “The summary has come to an end.”