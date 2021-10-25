Cryptic Logo for ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Surfaces Online; Fans React.

After a cryptic logo leaked on Twitter, fans’ reactions to Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were mixed.

On Oct. 23, a Twitter user published the logo and credited @johanssoncomer, who afterwards canceled his account. In the caption, the person stated, “A new logo for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ has leaked online.”

An on-set chair was visible in the snap, with the title of the film and the word “Quantumania” printed in a difficult-to-read typeface.

Fans expressed their displeasure with the new logo in the comments area.

One fan attempted to explain the emblem by posting a snapshot of the highlighted “M” and “N” from the term “Quantumania.”

“If anyone is wondering how the’m’ and ‘n’ work, here you go,” the fan wrote alongside the photo. “Everything keeps that O shape but still follows the basic rules of the letter they are supposed to be like the’m’ having two of the features the ‘n’ has and both keeping the left stem,” she added in another tweet.

Another enthusiast joked about how tough it is to understand the new emblem by posting a photo of a befuddled woman.

A netizen recognized former US Treasury Secretary Jack Lew’s signature and posted a photo for comparison. In the caption, the netizen stated, “This logo hauntingly reminded me of Jack Lew’s signature from 2013.”

Another netizen who decoded the emblem stated it reminded them of the 2007 thriller “Zodiac,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

A fan created his own rendition of the logo, which he shared:

“Imagine having a tutorial just to read a logo,” one user said.

In an interview with Variety earlier this month, actor Jonathan Majors, who will play antagonist Kang the Conqueror in the film, revealed that he will be dealing with the Ant-Man family.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” starring Paul Rudd as the superhero Ant-Man, is presently in production.

Peyton Reed is directing the film, which will be released on July 28, 2023.