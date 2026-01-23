Cruz Beckham’s Reaction to Brother Brooklyn’s Wedding Claims Sparks Online Debate

The Beckham family drama took a new turn this week after Brooklyn Beckham made explosive claims about his mother Victoria’s behavior during his wedding, prompting viral memes and reactions, including an eyebrow-raising endorsement from his younger brother Cruz.

Online Jokes and Family Fallout

The controversy erupted on Tuesday when Cruz Beckham, 20, liked a social media post mocking Victoria’s alleged “inappropriate” dance with Brooklyn during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. The post referenced Brooklyn’s accusations about his mother hijacking a special moment at his wedding, in which he claimed to have been made to feel “uncomfortable” and “humiliated” in front of hundreds of guests.

Brooklyn, 26, revealed in a statement on Monday that Victoria had requested to dance to Ginuwine’s 1996 hit “Pony” during what he had hoped would be a private moment with Nicola. The song, famously linked to the film Magic Mike, sparked a wave of memes that quickly spread across social media, with many poking fun at what Victoria’s dance might have entailed.

In his statement, Brooklyn described the experience as deeply uncomfortable, accusing his mother of disrupting the couple’s plans and causing embarrassment during a moment meant to be shared exclusively between him and Nicola. He also claimed that Marc Anthony, a longtime family friend, invited him to the stage to dance with Victoria, leading to further tension.

“I have never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” Brooklyn wrote, adding that the incident was a key factor in his decision to renew his wedding vows without his family present in August 2025. The vow renewal took place in New York, with Brooklyn’s parents and siblings not invited, further deepening the rift within the family.

The situation was exacerbated by a viral video Cruz liked on social media. The clip, which humorously suggested Victoria’s first dance was to “Pony,” quickly gained traction, raising questions about the level of support Cruz was giving to his brother’s claims. This action drew attention, as Cruz had previously stayed relatively silent in the media storm surrounding the Beckham family.

Accounts of what actually transpired at the wedding differ. According to Vogue, Brooklyn and Nicola’s official first dance took place earlier in the evening to Lloyiso’s rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” However, Brooklyn’s version contradicted this, claiming that his mother’s dance disrupted the reception later in the evening, after Marc Anthony performed “I Need to Know.”

As the tension between the Beckhams escalated, further support for Brooklyn came from wedding guest Stavros Agapiou, who, in a now-deleted Instagram post, corroborated Brooklyn’s version of events, claiming, “I was there and she did. He’s telling the truth.” However, Victoria has yet to respond publicly to these allegations, although sources close to the fashion designer said she is devastated by the breakdown in her relationship with Brooklyn.

The unfolding drama has captured widespread attention, with clips from Victoria’s solo career resurfacing on social media, including the song “Not Such an Innocent Girl,” and memes from Brooklyn’s infamous 2017 photography book. Meanwhile, David Beckham has attempted to diffuse the situation by expressing his belief that “children are allowed to make mistakes,” signaling his support for both of his sons amid the fallout.